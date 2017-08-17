Zimbabwe's Mugabe in S.Africa after wife is accused of assault

Veteran Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe has arrived in South Africa, state media said on Thursday, for a regional summit overshadowed by accusations his wife assaulted a 20-year-old model in a Johannesburg hotel room with an electric cable.



Debbie Engels, the mother of the alleged victim, Gabriella, told Reuters her daughter had received 14 stitches on her head from Sunday's assault -- which the mother did not witness -- and demanded Mugabe face justice.



Reuters has also been unable to identify Grace Mugabe's lawyers in South Africa.

