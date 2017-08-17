US soldier killed in battle with Daesh in Afghanistan

The U.S. military says an American soldier was killed and several others wounded in a battle with Daesh (ISIS) militants in eastern Afghanistan.



Elsewhere in Afghanistan, a suicide car bomber killed three civilians while trying to attack an Afghan army base in the southern Helmand province late Wednesday.



In the southern Kandahar province, Taliban fighters stormed police checkpoints in two districts late Wednesday, killing seven police and wounding nine others, according to Zia Durani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

