Hong Kong's Umbrella Movement leaders jailed

Joshua Wong and two other young leaders of Hong Kong's huge Umbrella Movement rallies were jailed Thursday for their role in the 2014 pro-democracy protests, dealing a fresh blow to the campaign for political reform.



Anyone who receives a jail term of more than three months is barred from running for Hong Kong's partially directly elected parliament for five years.



Beijing has become increasingly incensed at the emergence of independence campaigners calling for Hong Kong to split completely from



The Umbrella trio were found guilty last year on unlawful assembly charges for storming a fenced-off government forecourt known as "Civic Square" as part of a protest calling for fully free leadership elections in September 2014 .



Their arrests sparked wider rallies which exploded two days later when police fired tear gas on the crowds, triggering mass demonstrations that brought parts of Hong Kong to a standstill for more than two months in an unprecedented challenge to Beijing.



Hong Kong's justice department then sought to increase those terms, with prosecutors arguing they should receive harsher punishment.

