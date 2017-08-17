Mass burials continue after Sierra Leone mudslides

Mass burials continued Thursday for the hundreds of victims of deadly mudslides in Sierra Leone's capital as the threat of more rain loomed, hurting recovery efforts.



Queen Elizabeth II expressed her sadness over the disaster that has killed more than 300 people. Some 600 are thought to remain missing as anguished family members and rescue workers continue to dig through tons of mud and debris, at times with their bare hands.



The U.N. reported that a mass burial has been held for 150 bodies.



The mudslides and flooding struck early Monday following torrential rains, with many victims trapped in their homes in impoverished, low-lying areas of Freetown and surrounding settlements.



With rain forecast for at least the coming week, the threat of further mudslides around Freetown remained.

