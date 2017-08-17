Wildfires trap 2,000 villagers in Portugal

Forest fires cut off a village of 2,000 people in Portugal, as firefighters struggled Thursday to control two major blazes in the center of the country, local officials said.



Already at the end of July, a major fire had destroyed between 80 and 90 percent of the village, he said.



Already this month, this latest wave of fires has injured 86 people, seven of them seriously.



Wildfires in mid-June near Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal killed 64 people and injured more than 250 others.



Firefighters have had to tackle a little over 10,000 separate fires so far this year -- 2,500 more than at the same period in 2016 .



And after the lethal fires in June, Portugal has now had to call in international help to battle the forest fires for the second time this summer.

...