Trump says media misrepresents Charlottesville comments

President Donald Trump took a swing at his favorite punching bag Thursday, claiming his comments about the deadly violence in Charlottesville were misrepresented by media.



Both Democrat and Republican politicians criticized Trump's initial response -- when he condemned violence "on all sides" -- as inadequate.



World leaders also criticized Trump's response.



The US president also took aim at two fellow Republican senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Jeff Flake of Arizona.



Trump appeared to be referring to his defeat of Graham in last year's presidential primary.



Trump also blasted Flake, one of the few Republicans openly critical of the president.

...