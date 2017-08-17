58 dead in 3 days in renewed Philippine war on drugs

Philippine police killed at least 26 more drug suspects in overnight skirmishes in the capital, bringing to 58 the death toll in a renewed bloody crackdown in the last three days that received praises from the president.



While he acknowledged it may be tough for him to bring the drug menace under control during the rest of his six-year term, Duterte said the deadly crackdown would continue without letup. He announced rewards of 2 million pesos ($40,000) for each drug-linked police officer who would be killed.



Twenty-six drug suspects were killed and more than 70 others arrested across the congested city in overnight police assaults, said Manila police Chief Superintendent Joel Napoleon Coronel.

...