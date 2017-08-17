Nigerian officials collect $1.2 bln in bribes annually

Almost a third of adult Nigerians pay civil servants and other public officials bribes totaling 400 billion naira ($1.27 billion) annually, the country's statistics office said in a survey on graft.



Nigerians spent 400 billion naira -- the equivalent of 39 percent of the combined federal and state education budget in 2016 -- to bribe officials between June 2015 and May 2016, according to the office.



Some 42 percent of those polled had to pay bribes to speed up or finalize administrative work which civil servants would otherwise have delayed or refused to do. Some 18 percent of bribes were paid to avoid a fine and 13 percent to avoid cancelling of state services such as a water supply.

...