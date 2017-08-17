India clears $650 mn Boeing army chopper deal: defence sources

India approved a $650 million purchase of six attack choppers Thursday from US aviation giant Boeing, officials said, as it boosts its military might amid border tensions with China and Pakistan.



The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which approves big-ticket purchases, gave the green light to acquire six additional Apache helicopters after 22 were bought as part of a $2.5 billion deal in 2015 .



It will be the first time the Indian army has received attack helicopters and it hopes to deploy the craft along India's high-altitude frontiers -- particularly its border in the east with regional rival China.

...