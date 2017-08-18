Horrific Daesh van attack kills 13 in Barcelona

A van mowed through crowds of tourists on Barcelona's most famous avenue Thursday, killing at least 13 people and wounding 100 in an attack that was claimed by Daesh (ISIS).



The head of the Spanish region of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, said earlier that at least 80 people had been taken to hospital and around 12 had died.



Regional head Puigdemont said people had been flocking to hospitals in Barcelona to give blood.



Catalan police said a driver ran over two police officers at a checkpoint in Barcelona after the van attack, but it was not clear if the incidents were linked. Authorities in Vic, a small town outside Barcelona, said a van had been found there in connection with the attack.



incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, one of Europe's top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.

...