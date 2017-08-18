Spain hunts driver who killed 13 in Barcelona, says foils bomb plot

Spain mounted a sweeping anti-terror operation on Friday after a suspected Islamist militant drove a van into crowds in Barcelona, killing 13 people before fleeing, in what police suspect was one of multiple planned attacks.



Police said the Cambrils incident was linked to the van attack in Barcelona.



Before the van ploughed into the tree-lined walkway of Las Ramblas, one person was killed in an explosion in a house in a separate town southwest of Barcelona, police said.



It was still not clear how many people had been involved in the van attack and other incidents on Thursday.



It was the deadliest attack in Spain since March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800 .



Authorities in Vic, a small town outside Barcelona, said a van had been found there in connection with the attack.



Before Thursday's attack, government data showed that police had arrested 11 suspected extremists in the Barcelona area so far this year, more than anywhere else in Spain.

