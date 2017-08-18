North Korea media grade South's Moon a 'fail'

North Korea's top state newspaper gave the South's President Moon Jae-In a "fail" grade Friday for his first 100 days in office, dismissing his proffered olive branches as "hypocrisy".



Moon, elected to replace impeached president Park Geun-Hye, came into office in May and has since had to deal with tensions over the North's missile and nuclear programmes.



At a briefing Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, Moon insisted there will be no second Korean war but urged the North to stop further nuclear and missile tests, warning Pyongyang to end its "dangerous gamble".



North Korea's ICBM tests sparked weeks of sabre-rattling with Washington, with Pyongyang threatening to fire a salvo of rockets towards the US territory of Guam.

