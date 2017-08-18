Samurai sword attack outside Taiwan presidential office

A samurai sword-wielding attacker carrying the national flag of China slashed a military police guard outside Taiwan's presidential office Friday, authorities said.



The presidential office in the centre of the capital Taipei is the headquarters of Taiwan's Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen.



Relations with Chinese authorities have deteriorated since she took office last year as she has refused to agree to Beijing's stance that Taiwan is part of "one China".



TV footage showed Lu being carried away by four officers and put inside a police car at a side entrance to the presidential office, which has been cordoned off since the attack.

...