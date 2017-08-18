Top elephant conservationist shot dead in Tanzania: colleagues

A leading conservationist who had worked hard to bring down notorious elephant poachers and stop ivory-trafficking, has been shot dead in Tanzania, his PAMS foundation said Thursday.



PAMS finances Tanzania's National and Transnational Serious Crimes Investigation Unit (NTSCIU) which has scored some massive successes in recent years, arresting nearly 900 poachers and illegal ivory traders.



Tanzania has been one of the worst hit by elephant poaching, losing over 66,000 elephants in the last decade, however PAMS believes there has been a "dramatic reduction" in such poaching since November 2014 .

...