Top American general says attack on Japan same as on US

The United States' most senior military officer on Friday said North Korea understands that an any attack on Japan is equal to one on the U.S. itself -- and vice versa.



During a separate meeting Friday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Dunford called the Japan-U.S. military relationship "rock solid".



The US and Japan, adversaries in World War II, have forged a decades-long defence alliance and the U.S. stations tens of thousands of troops in the country.



Washington has long encouraged Japan to take on more defence responsibility even though the country is militarily constrained by a U.S.-written constitution imposed after the end of World War II.

