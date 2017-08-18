South Africa to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity: govt source

South Africa is planning to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe, allowing her to return to Harare and avoid prosecution for the alleged assault of a 20-year-old model, a government source said on Friday.



A senior government source said there was "no way" Mugabe, 52, would be arrested because South Africa would weigh the need to seek justice against the diplomatic fallout.



The source acknowledged the view widely held by legal experts that Mugabe is not entitled to diplomatic immunity because she was in South Africa for medical treatment, and said her immunity might be challenged in court at a later date.

...