Ex-chief of 'Islamic police' on trial in Mali

The head of an Islamic police brigade deployed by extremists controlling a city in northern Mali in 2012 went on trial Friday accused of cutting off victims' hands and publicly whipping women.



Aliou Mahamar Toure, the feared former "Islamic police chief" of the city of Gao, appeared in a Bamako court accused of aggravated assault, a crime rights groups said did not reflect the gravity of his offences.



Toure was the most senior Malian among the ranks of extremists in Gao, where many were foreigners.

...