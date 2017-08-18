Rwanda's Kagame sworn in for third term

Rwandan President Paul Kagame was sworn in Friday for a third term in office after a crushing election win that rights groups criticized over irregularities and voter intimidation.



Kagame won the Aug. 4 election with 98.79 percent of votes against two little-known candidates.



One voter, from Rutsiro in western Rwanda, told HRW he had been forced to vote in front of an election official.



Kagame has ruled Rwanda with an iron fist since 2000 and will now be president until 2024, at which time he could seek two extra five year terms after a 2015 constitutional amendment.



He is credited with stabilising Rwanda after some 800,000 people -- mainly minority Tutsis -- were killed in the 1994 genocide at the hands of extremist Hutus.

