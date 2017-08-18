Grand Teton park to escape Yellowstone's shadow for eclipse

Thanks to the total solar eclipse Monday, Grand Teton is expected to outshine, and overshadow, one of the nation's most popular parks -- at least for the day. Grand Teton is directly in the path of the eclipse -- where the sun is completely blocked by the moon.



Grand Teton, which counted 3.27 million visitors last year compared with Yellowstone's 4.26 million, is one of two U.S. national parks and 21 National Park Service-operated sites that the total eclipse will pass over.



It's not clear how many people will drive into Grand Teton on Monday, but the park has prepared detailed plans for the eclipse that include waiving vehicle entrance fees to help keep traffic moving.

