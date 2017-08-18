Venezuela govt. allies seize legislative powers

Venezuela's new pro-government constitutional authority formally declared Friday it was seizing power from the opposition-led legislature, tightening President Nicolas Maduro's grip on the country in defiance of international outrage.



It was ostensibly set up to rewrite the constitution but has been handed sweeping powers to override all other branches of government.



The legislature -- controlled by the opposition since late 2015 -- was the last state institution still not held by Maduro's allies.



The constituent assembly was set up for a period of two years, meaning it would retain its powers beyond the end of Maduro's elected term in office, which ends in 2019 .

...