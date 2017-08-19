Spain police say suspects planned bigger hit

Suspects in Spain's twin terror attacks had been planning for an even bigger assault than the deadly car rampages they carried out, police said Friday, as distressing details emerged of families torn apart in the double tragedy.



A 35-year-old Italian man was among 14 killed in the attacks, mowed down in front of his wife and children Thursday in Barcelona when a driver rammed his van through crowds on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard, before fleeing on foot.



Police said that the suspect driver was one of the five people killed, which included three Moroccans and one Spaniard.



These involved the vehicles plowing into pedestrians in Barcelona and Cambrils.

