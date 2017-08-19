Trump fires controversial chief strategist Bannon

President Donald Trump Friday fired Stephen Bannon as his chief strategist in the latest high-level White House shake-up, removing a powerful and controversial figure known for far-right political views.



The decision to fire Bannon could undermine Trump's support among far-right voters but might ease tensions within the White House and with party leaders.



Trump then ousted White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci on July 31 over an obscene tirade just 10 days after the president named him to the post.



A White House official said it was hoped Bannon's departure would help ease some of the drama that has seized the Trump White House.



Kelly had been evaluating Bannon's role within the White House.

