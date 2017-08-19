Barcelona car rampage was part of larger planned attack

Suspects in Spain's twin terror attacks had been planning an even bigger assault than the deadly car rampages they carried out, police said, as distressing details emerged of families torn apart in the horror.



Police said Friday they suspect 12 people of involvement in the attacks: the five who were killed, four who were arrested and three who have been identified but who remain at large.



After the explosion, the suspects quickly went on to commit "more rudimentary" attacks.



The police shot dead the five attackers. They also said they had arrested four suspects -- three Moroccans and a Spaniard.



Police said they have not yet identified who drove the white van that sped into crowds in Barcelona.



The Catalan government said seven victims of the attacks had been identified -- five Spanish nationals, an Italian and a Portuguese.



It is no stranger to jihadist attacks.



In March 2004, it was hit by what is still Europe's deadliest, when bombs on commuter trains in Madrid killed 191 people in an attack claimed by Al Qaeda-inspired extremists.

