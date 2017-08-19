Trump struggles with presidential duties as uniter-in-chief

She says the White House repeatedly tried to reach out to her on Wednesday, the day of Heather Heyer's funeral. But she's since watched President Donald Trump lay blame for the Charlottesville violence on "both sides".



Like no other president in recent history, Trump has struggled with this part of his duties.



For a second day, Trump made no public appearance, and he had nothing public planned for Saturday.



The White House isn't saying whether Trump plans to travel to Charlottesville at any point.



Trump has shown his softer side at times.



Trump has befriended Jamiel Shaw, whose namesake son was murdered by a man in the country illegally.



As president-elect, Trump traveled to Ohio State University 10 days after a man plowed his car into a crowd of people and then began stabbing some of them.



One of them, Marc Coons, who didn't vote for Trump, was apprehensive about going -- worried Trump might focus on the attacker, a Somali refugee.

...