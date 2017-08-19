Spain presses manhunt for ringleader in dual attacks

Nothing was found in the searches in Girona and Garrigas, police tweeted.



Police believe the Wednesday night blast, which killed at least one person and injured one of the people currently in custody, actually prevented a far deadlier attack using explosives, forcing the extremists to use more "rudimentary" vehicles instead.



One of the main suspects in the attacks, Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan, was believed to be at large. His name figures on a list of four main suspects sought in the attack.

...