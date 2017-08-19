Nearly 600 dead in S. Asia floods

Nearly 600 people have died and millions have been affected by monsoon floods in South Asia, officials said Saturday, as relief and rescue operations continued.



As many as 33 out of 75 districts in the state are reeling from floods that have left 55 people dead.



Nearly 100,000 people have been moved to shelters, with authorities estimating another two million have been hit by the deluge.



Further east, at least 60 people have died in floods that hit Assam state a second time in less than four months and nearly 425,000 remain in relief camps.

...