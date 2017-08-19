Regional nations plus US condemn Venezuela's new constituent assembly

A group of 12 regional nations plus the United States rejected Venezuela's new government-allied legislative superbody, saying they would continue to regard the opposition-controlled congress as the country's only legitimate law maker.



The congress has been controlled by the opposition since 2016, but has been neutered by President Nicolas Maduro's loyalist Supreme Court, which has tossed out almost every law it has passed.



The opposition was stunned by a threat of U.S. military action in Venezuela issued by President Donald Trump on Aug. 11 .



The idea had been easily dismissed as absurd by opposition and U.S. officials before Trump's surprise statement that "a military option" was on the table for dealing with Venezuela's political crisis.

...