Casualties as train derails in India

At least a dozen people were injured when an express train derailed in north India on Saturday, media reports and authorities said.



A spokesman for Indian railways said five coaches had derailed early on Saturday evening.



The accident is the latest disaster to hit India's most populous state and comes just a week after dozens of children died at a hospital that had run out of oxygen.



A 2012 government report said almost 15,000 people were killed every year on India's railways and described the loss of life as an annual "massacre".

