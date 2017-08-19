'They're our neighbors': Hometown of Spain attack suspects in shock

In the Spanish border town of Ripoll, everyone knows each other -- making it all the more shocking to residents that extremists believed responsible for this week's deadly twin attacks lived among them.



The attackers killed 14 people and left 120 others wounded, using vehicles to mow down pedestrians in Barcelona on Thursday and in the nearby Catalan seaside resort of Cambrils early Friday.



At least three of four other suspects detained were also inhabitants of the little town that attracts skiers en route to the Pyrenees mountains bordering France.



A waiter at one of the cafes told AFP he had served beers to the suspects numerous times, most recently just two days ago.



Yasmila, the neighbour of one of the alleged jihadists, also said that the suspect Said Aallaa was a hardworking and good youth.



Ripoll Mayor Jordi Munell angrily rejected this, saying that if someone saw something suspect, they must tell authorities.

...