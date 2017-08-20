Spain hunts suspect over Barcelona carnage

A grief-stricken Barcelona prepared Sunday to commemorate victims of two devastating terror attacks at a mass in the city's Sagrada Familia church, as police hunted for a Moroccan man believed to be the driver that killed 14 people.



Following the 10:00 am (0800 GMT) mass at Gaudi's Sagrada Familia, nearly 100,000 people were expected at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium Sunday for their team's first game of the season, to be marked by a minute of silence for the victims.



Hours after the Barcelona carnage, a similar attack struck in the seaside town of Cambrils early Friday.



The terror cell in Spain reportedly comprised at least 12 young men, some of them teenagers.



Most of the suspects are children of Moroccan immigrants, including Ripoll-born Moussa Oukabir, 17, one of five suspects shot dead in the Cambrils attack.



Victims of the attack came from three dozen countries including Algeria, Australia, China, France, Ireland, Peru and Venezuela, reflecting Barcelona's status as Spain's most popular tourist destination.

...