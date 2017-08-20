Massive counter-protest upstages Boston 'free speech rally'

Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans in a public rejection of white nationalism upstaged a small group in Boston that planned a "free speech rally" a week after a violent clash rocked Virginia and reverberated across the U.S.



A woman was killed at that Unite the Right rally, and many others were injured, when a car plowed into counterdemonstrators.



Opponents feared that white nationalists might show up in Boston anyway, and turned out in force, some dressed entirely in black with bandannas over their faces. Officials said the rallies -- the largest of about a half dozen around the country on Saturday -- drew about 40,000 people.



Chris Hood, a free speech rally attendee from Dorchester, said people were unfairly making it seem like the rally was going to be "a white supremacist Klan rally".



Rallies in other cities around the country, while smaller, also were forceful.



The rally, which authorities estimated 2,300 people attended, was at City Hall plaza, near a Civil War cemetery that houses a memorial to Confederate soldiers.

