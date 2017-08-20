Philippine Church head urges end to drug killings

The head of the Philippines' powerful Catholic Church called for an end to the "waste of human lives" following a brutal week in President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war in which a 17-year-old boy was among dozens killed.



During the 14 months Duterte has been in power, police have confirmed killing more than 3,500 people -- insisting they acted in self-defence.



The numbers saw a sudden increase this week, with Duterte praising officers who shot dead 32 people in a single province as he urged for more.



Following Duterte's call, at least 51 people were killed in various cities including a 17-year-old boy whose death on Thursday sparked a national furore.

...