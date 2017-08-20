Australian PM urges developers to design protection from vehicle attacks

Turnbull unveiled Australia's first national strategy to protect crowded places, which he said was initiated after an Islamist militant drove a truck into crowds in the French city of Nice in last year, killing 84 people.



It comes days after a similar attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona killed 13 and injuring more than 100, and follows a string of similar vehicle attacks around the world.



There have been several "lone wolf" attacks and officials say 13 significant plots have been foiled in the past few years.



Turnbull said the government was concerned about a young Australian who remains unaccounted for following the Barcelona attack.

...