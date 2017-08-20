Thousands protest in Hong Kong over jailing of democracy activists

Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the jailing of three young democracy activists, with many questioning the independence of the Chinese-ruled city's judiciary.



Thousands of people marched in sweltering temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius to the Court of Final Appeal, carrying placards and banners denouncing the jailing of the activists.



Former student leader Lester Shum, who helped organize Sunday's rally, said the number of protesters was the highest since pro-democracy protests in 2014 that paralysed parts of the financial hub for 79 days.



Beijing has ultimate control and some Hong Kong people are concerned it is increasingly interfering to head off dissent.



The jail terms for Wong, Law and Chow disqualify them from running for the legislature for the next five years.

