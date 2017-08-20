Italy boosts protection of art treasures after Spain attacks

Italy on Sunday boosted terror prevention measures surrounding the country's architectural and artistic treasures and major pedestrian areas in response to the attacks in Spain, Finland and Russia.



According to the Italian media, an extra 50 police carrying portable scanners were on duty to carry out checks on the 10,000 people who were in St Peter's square Sunday for Pope Francis's weekly Angelus prayer.



Italy's terror-prevention strategy in recent years has involved the deployment of more than 6,000 troops on public security duties, enhanced surveillance of the country's Muslim population, including regulation of mosques, and a policy of administrative expulsions for non-nationals deemed a security threat because of extremist sympathies.



Three Italians were among the 13 people who were killed in the van rampage in Barcelona on Thursday and 43 Italians have died in jihadist attacks around the world since the 2003 Casablanca suicide bombings.

