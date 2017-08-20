Police say 39 people detained over neo-Nazi march in Berlin

In this Aug. 19, 2017 photo participants at a far-right protest commemorating the 30th anniversary of the death of leading Nazi figure Rudolf Hess rally in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Jordans)
Police separate some 500 neo-Nazis, opponents at Berlin demo
American tourist gives Nazi salute in Germany, is beaten up
Nearly 500 police hurt in G-20 clashes
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Police separate some 500 neo-Nazis, opponents at Berlin demo
American tourist gives Nazi salute in Germany, is beaten up
Nearly 500 police hurt in G-20 clashes
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE