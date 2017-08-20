At least 700 killed in South Asia floods



The confirmed death toll passed 700 and more than a million were driven from their homes as large swathes of South Asia reeled under monsoon floods Sunday, officials said.



In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state 69 deaths were reported as two million residents remain affected by the floods.



Both the states border Nepal, which was also hit by landslides and floods that killed 135 people.



At least 20 percent of the 28 million people in the landlocked Himalayan state are affected by what the United Nations has called the worst floods to hit the country for 15 years.



In India's eastern state of West Bengal and in the remote northeastern state of Assam, 122 people have died with nearly three million affected by floods.

...