Finland marks minute of silence for stabbing victims

Finland observed a minute of silence on Sunday for the victims of a stabbing attack that left two people dead in what is being investigated as the country's first-ever terror attack.



The suspect, an 18-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker, was interrogated on Sunday and is due to appear before a judge early Monday to be remanded in custody, police said.



At the market square where the attack happened, several hundred people gathered Sunday to hold a minute of silence at 10 am (0700 GMT).



All of the victims were women, including the dead, except for two men who tried to fend off the attacker.



An Italian, a Swede and a Briton were among the injured.



The suspect was shot and wounded by police minutes after he began his rampage on Friday afternoon.

