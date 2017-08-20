Afghanistan massacre may account to war crime: UN

A United Nations investigation published Sunday confirmed that Taliban and Daesh (ISIS) insurgents jointly massacred dozens of people in Afghanistan earlier this month in an attack that "may amount to a war crime".



Afghan officials claim that Taliban and Daesh fighters killed more than 50 villagers, including by beheadings, in a rare joint operation between the two insurgent groups.



The U.N. investigation said that as many as 27 civilians were killed, including one woman, four teenage boys and 13 men over the age of 60 .

