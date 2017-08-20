Thirteen dead in fresh C. Africa clashes

Thirteen people have been killed in a town in Central African Republic, a local doctor said Sunday, as the toll from sectarian violence that has sparked fears of genocide continued to rise.



The clashes took place in Bria, in the centre of the country 450 kilometres (280 miles) from the capital Bangui, between a majority Muslim rebel group and a predominantly Christian militia called the anti-Balaka.



The UN's peacekeeping force, known as MINUSCA, did not report a toll.



On Saturday, sources reported fatal clashes had taken place in several areas of the country in previous days.

