Catalonia is fertile ground for terrorists for decades

Despite its experience in fighting terrorism, Spain failed this past week to prevent two deadly attacks in Catalonia – a key tourist magnet but also the Spanish region most vulnerable to such assaults. In attacks claimed by Daesh (ISIS), suspected militants killed 14 people and left 130 wounded, using vehicles to mow down pedestrians in Barcelona Thursday and in the seaside resort of Cambrils early Friday.



Spain has five decades of experience of fighting against the Basque separatist group ETA, which killed over 800 people until it declared a cease-fire in 2011 . But it was jolted to another dimension of terrorism in 2004 when it suffered Europe's deadliest Islamist attack to date.



Experts are particularly worried about the concentration of militants in Catalonia, home to the biggest community of Muslims in Spain.



Spain's first Islamist extremist – a member of the Algerian Armed Islamic Group (GIA) – was uncovered in the state in 1995 .

