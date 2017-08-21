Spain police hunt attack fugitive, find gas arsenal

Police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect from the 12-member extremist cell that staged two vehicle attacks and plotted much deadlier carnage using explosives favored by Daesh (ISIS) militants.



While police have names for the 12 members of the cell, three people technically remain unaccounted for: two believed killed when the house where the plot was being hatched exploded Wednesday, and a suspected fugitive, Catalan police official Josep Lluis Trapero told reporters Sunday.



Another attack killed one person and injured others hours later in the seaside town of Cambrils.



Police believe the cell members had planned to fill the vans with explosives and create a massive attack in Barcelona, the Catalan capital.



Trapero indicated Sunday there might be a 15th victim: a man whose body was found in a car that charged through a police checkpoint after the Barcelona attacks. Police fired on the vehicle and initially thought they had killed the person found inside.

...