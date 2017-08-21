10 US sailors missing in ship collision

Ten U.S. sailors are missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and a tanker early Monday east of Singapore, the second accident involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months.



The Fitzgerald's captain was relieved of command and other sailors were being punished after the Navy found poor seamanship and flaws in keeping watch contributed to the collision, the Navy announced last week.



The 154-meter (505-foot) McCain is named after U.S. Sen. John McCain's father and grandfather, who were both U.S. admirals.



It was commissioned in 1994 and has a crew of 23 officers, 24 chief petty officers and 291 enlisted sailors, according the Navy's website.

...