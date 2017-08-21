US and S. Korean troops start drills amid N. Korea standoff

U.S. and South Korean troops kicked off their annual drills Monday that come after tensions rose over North Korea's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month.



The exercise involves 17,500 American troops and 50,000 South Korean soldiers, according to the U.S. military command in South Korea and Seoul's Defense Ministry.



South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said Monday that North Korea must not use the drills as a chance to launch fresh provocation, saying the training is held regularly because of repeated provocations by North Korea.

