Myanmar men appeal against death sentences over British murders in Thailand

Two men from Myanmar convicted of killing two British backpackers on a Thai holiday island in 2014 submitted their final appeal on Monday against the death sentence.



Some migrant rights groups accused Thai police of bungling the investigation and failing to properly seal off the crime scene.



This is the final chance to appeal," Nakhon Chomphuchat, head of the pair's defence team, told Reuters.



The 2015 conviction was mired in controversy with supporters of the two migrant workers arguing that they had been framed and that they had initially confessed to the crimes under duress.



Prosecutors argued that evidence against the pair was rock solid.

...