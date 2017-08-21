New Zealand opposition leader embroiled in second sexism row

New Zealand's new opposition leader Jacinda Ardern is at the centre of a second sexism row not even a month after taking the reins of the Labour Party and almost single-handedly reigniting its chances at a national election in September.



Gareth Morgan, a prominent New Zealand businessman who founded the progressive Opportunities Party last year, drew ire on Sunday after making the comments during a Twitter conversation bemoaning Ardern as an example of the rise of politics driven by popular personalities, which he said distracted voters from policy.



With Labour facing a crushing defeat at the Sept. 23 election, Ardern took over in the hope she could breathe new life into the party.



Labour surged 13 points to 37 percent in a poll released last week, while the National Party dropped three points to 44 percent, setting the stage for the nationalistic NZ First party to play kingmaker.

...