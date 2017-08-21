Millions of Americans await awe-inspiring total solar eclipse

Millions of Americans armed with protective glasses are taking positions along a slender ribbon of land cutting diagonally across the United States to marvel at the first total solar eclipse to unfold from coast to coast in nearly a century.



Some 12 million people live in the 113-km-wide, 4,000-km-long zone where the total eclipse will appear on Monday. Millions of others have traveled to spots along the route to bask in its full glory.



Some 94 minutes later, at 2:49 p.m. EDT (1849 GMT), totality will take its final bow near Charleston, South Carolina.



The last total eclipse seen anywhere in the United States took place in 1979 .



In Depoe Bay, a town of about 1,500 people, clear skies on Sunday raised hopes that the corona would be visible and not obscured by coastal haze or cloud.



The overall display as seen at each point along the eclipse path, including the partial phases before and after totality, lasts nearly three hours.

...