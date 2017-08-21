South Sudan grounds U.N. planes in airport row

South Sudan has grounded planes belonging to United Nations peacekeepers in a dispute over control of the airport in the capital Juba, a government spokesman said on Monday.



Government forces are currently in control of the airport.



The RPF was to supplement a 12,000-strong U.N. force already on the ground, but South Sudan has been reluctant to accept it, saying it has reservations over the nationalities of the troops and the armaments they can carry.



The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as UNMISS has been in South Sudan since its independence from Sudan in 2011 .

