Brazilian army, police raid violent Rio favelas

Brazil's army went into action again Monday to support police in raids on some of Rio de Janeiro's most violent favelas -- but reportedly not before a rogue soldier managed to tip off the drug gangs.



In the third such operation in just over two weeks, marines, army soldiers, air force personnel, police and agents from the elite federal intelligence service launched raids at dawn in seven neighborhoods, the Rio state security office said.



Corruption has also hampered police operations.



Memories of the 1964-1985 military dictatorship are fading and the armed forces is seen as largely having kept out of the corruption riddling Brazil's government at every level.

