Refugees in Rome protest eviction, seek help from city hall

Dozens of refugees on Monday protested their eviction from a central Rome office building where they had been squatting for years in the latest example of tension as authorities deal with an influx of migrants.



Some 800 people lived in the six-story building a block from the capital's main train station for five years until they were booted out by police early on Saturday. They have since camped outside hoping the city will find them a new home.



Some 200,000 asylum seekers now stay in state-run shelters.



Rome has no state-run shelters for refugees.



A delegation of the evicted refugees met city officials on Monday.

